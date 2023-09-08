Author Michelle Smith’s New Book “This is Love? This is Safe?” is a Riveting Story of a Woman Who Must Learn to Open Her Heart if She Hopes to Heal from Her Past Traumas
Recent release “This is Love? This is Safe?” from Covenant Books author Michelle Smith, is a gripping story of a young mother who has faced unimaginable struggles and obstacles that have left her traumatized and closed off to the rest of the world. But when a new stranger enters her life and lifts up her heart, Sandra begins to rethink everything, and wonder if she might be able to trust again.
Johnson City, TN, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Smith, a loving wife who met her beloved husband, Joe, in 2017, has completed her new book, “This is Love? This is Safe?”: a powerful story of a woman who has faced unimaginable trauma and suffering but must begin to open her heart and learn to trust again if she ever hopes to move on with her life.
“Sandra, a timid woman, doesn’t see her value in this world,” writes Michelle. “The multitude of assaults on her have diminished her self-worth, value, and ability to see herself as an asset. Those relationships portrayed her life as loving and safe. She knows there must be something better; that life she lived couldn’t have been genuine love. Fear of her past has made receiving anything real seem impossible. The continuous picking at the wounds from her past keeps them open and susceptible to infecting her, which is just what Keith, her ex-husband, wants. He will do whatever it takes to keep her down, crush her spirit, and keep her where he can manipulate her.
“The only important thing in her life are her children, but believing she’s not worth anything better has kept her from leaving the pain and suffering behind. She struggles to believe if real love exists. When she meets Jason, feelings that she has never felt before expose themselves. Letting him get close to her, she realizes how beautiful her life could be once the healing is complete. Can she trust him, or is he just like the others, using her as a tool?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Smith’s new book is a beautiful and profound tale based on the author’s own experiences in overcoming the countless trials placed on her path that have shaped her life. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, as readers follow along on Sandra’s journey to love and trust once more, will she be sure of the process before her, or will she remain in the only world she’s ever known: a world of pain and trauma.
Readers can purchase “This is Love? This is Safe?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
