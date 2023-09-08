Author Michelle Smith’s New Book “This is Love? This is Safe?” is a Riveting Story of a Woman Who Must Learn to Open Her Heart if She Hopes to Heal from Her Past Traumas

Recent release “This is Love? This is Safe?” from Covenant Books author Michelle Smith, is a gripping story of a young mother who has faced unimaginable struggles and obstacles that have left her traumatized and closed off to the rest of the world. But when a new stranger enters her life and lifts up her heart, Sandra begins to rethink everything, and wonder if she might be able to trust again.