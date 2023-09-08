Cristina Valentin’s New Book, "The Adventures of Marty the Lion Cub," Follows a Lion Cub and His Two Friends as They Investigate Mysterious Noises They Hear at the Creek
Tolleson, AZ, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cristina Valentin, a native of Arizona who loves to explore her beloved home state and views her family as her biggest motivation, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Marty the Lion Cub”: a charming story of an adventurous lion cub who discovered a new type of animal with his friends, and learns all about them and their exciting way of life.
“Come join Marty the Cub and his pals on a quest to find new friends,” writes Valentin. “Curiosity gets the best of them when ‘thwack,’ ‘crack,’ ‘splash,’ they come across a family of beavers. Do they find the friend they’re looking for?”
Published by Fulton Books, Cristina Valentin’s book is a heartfelt tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Marty’s big adventure to make new friends. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Valentin’s story to life, “The Adventure of Marty the Lion Cub” is sure to encourage the minds of young adventurers to explore, to join in on the fun in life, and to dream big.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Marty the Lion Cub” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
