Markeith Sams’s New Book, "Heaven Helps Those Who Help Themselves," is an Eye-Opening Look at How Black Americans Must Look Inward in Order to Build a Brighter Future
McDonough, GA, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Markeith Sams, who provides selfless service to the African American community and is passionate about addressing social issues that affect people of African ancestry, has completed his most recent book, “Heaven Helps Those Who Help Themselves”: a thought-provoking discussion on how the future of the African American community lies within their own hands, as does the responsibility for finding solutions to the issues that plague Black Americans.
Author Markeith Sams, MSW served as a soldier in the United States Army for eight years, including two tours of duty in Iraq and in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician, as a Child Protective Services investigator with the Henry County Division of Family and Children Service for vulnerable youths, and as a Communities in Schools of Atlanta site coordinator and program manager. His time spent as a firefighter influenced his decision to obtain a bachelor’s degree in social work from Fort Valley State University. As a site coordinator for Communities in Schools, he provided integrated support services to at-risk youth, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. The author received his master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University, and currently works as a school social worker in the Metro Atlanta area.
“There are many issues that affect the African American community that are not being addressed adequately,” writes Sams. “For a long time now, many African American people have been under the impression or made to feel that they are helpless and need to depend on someone on the outside to help them rebuild their communities. Of course, this is not true. No one from the outside is coming to help rebuild a community in which they do not live. It is time for us as Black people or African Americans in this country to take responsibility for our own neighborhoods and our own schools and our own economics and our own future. For us to thrive as a community and prosper, we must figure out the answers to these questions and understand why we do not force ourselves to live up to our full potential. It is up to us and only us to better our situations and rebuild our communities.”
Published by Fulton Books, Markeith Sams’s book exposes what the author feels is the real culprit responsible for the seemingly never-ending disparities affecting the African American community. Through his writings, Sams hopes to help his readers discover that the answers to certain problems that African Americans face are not as complex as one might think, and that if one were to take a long look at themselves and their neighborhoods, one might find real solutions that will solve these incredibly real problems.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Heaven Helps Those Who Help Themselves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
