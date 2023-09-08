Stan Parker’s Newly Released "Time to Pray" is an Informative Look Into the Key Components Necessary to a Fulfilling Prayer Life
“Time to Pray,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stan Parker, is an enjoyable opportunity to learn about key practices and principles to an effective prayer life for beginners and those in need of a rejuvenation of spirit.
Lansing, MI, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Time to Pray”: a thoughtful resource for daily encouragement. “Time to Pray” is the creation of published author Stan Parker, who holds four degrees—BSW, BA, MA, from Michigan State University. His doctorate in Christian counseling is from Newburgh Theological Seminary. Stan Parker has been married to his lovely prayer-warrior wife, Charlotte, for over forty-six years and is the father of four adult children. Together they share six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Dr. Parker is the senior pastor of Faith Fellowship Baptist Church. He also serves as a hospital chaplain and campus minister for Just for Christ Campus Ministry at Michigan State University.
Parker shares, “Time to Pray is a book designed to improve believers’ prayer life in Jesus Christ. This book will provide information to inspire the reader to seek revelation in order to bring transformation in their prayer time with the Lord. Time to Pray serves as a reminder that prayer time is now. Many believers desire change in their personal lives, family, and community, yet they forget to pray. Time to Pray is a reminder for us not to forget one of the most powerful spiritual weapons in our spiritual tool box: prayer. Time to Pray is not a quick-fix book. It is a tool to help believers strengthen their prayer life in order to enhance the principles, precepts, and promises given by God as we walk in obedience to his command for us to pray. The practical yet profound principles discussed will shine new light to the readers’ understanding of prayer and help facilitate a new hunger for intimate time with the God through his Son, Jesus the Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Parker’s new book challenges readers to find a deeper connection with their faith through honest and insightful prayer practices.
Consumers can purchase “Time to Pray” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Time to Pray,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
