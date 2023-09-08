Faith Goonyare’s Newly Released “Fallowing of Christ is the biggest Crime” is an Inspiring Story of a Young Woman’s Journey of Faith
“Fallowing of Christ is the biggest Crime,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faith Goonyare, is a deeply personal account of coming to know God that will resonate with many who have felt the divine push toward a strong connection with Christ.
Coronado, CA, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fallowing of Christ is the biggest Crime”: a heartfelt celebration of the author’s faith. “Fallowing of Christ is the biggest Crime” is the creation of published author Faith Goonyare.
Goonyare shares, “Most people who have not experienced finding Christ, think I chose to be a Christian.
“But Christ chose me. In fact, He was with me since my childhood. In the place I was born did not know Father as God yet, I used to cry out all the time. Mostly, when I needed Him. Even though, my family was Muslim, and believed I was Muslim. It did not help me to worship Allah and his prophet Mohamed either. Even as person who love to be Muslim.
“Everyone who knew me will know that, I used to live in fear, and did not love to practice in Islam. I thought if I do good things with my family. God of Islam who is called Allah will forgive me. I did not know, Jesus was the one who answering my prayers, and Jesus was the one who planning to help me. Because he knew who I was, and where I was.
“Now, I hope I can make a difference in the world the since I have found Christ. He is my Father, and my God and connected with my heart and my soul. Without Him there is no life for me.
“On other hand the only religion I had known was Islam. The people I loved were my family and my friends. If is possibility I will chose them. Because they were my everything until, I be found Jesus. Jesus became my first. I was fatherless and lost. Then Christ became the key to my life and the answer I had longed for.
This book is to share how things happen. People will choose what they know, and we are selfish, but Christ is not selfish. In the mist of nowhere He will find us and Christ introduces himself to us and ourselves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Goonyare’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the author’s spiritual journey.
Goonyare shares in hope of spreading the good news of Christ so others may come to know the comfort He provides.
Consumers can purchase “Fallowing of Christ is the biggest Crime” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fallowing of Christ is the biggest Crime,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
