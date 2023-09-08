Faye Henderson’s Newly Released “The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals” is a Fun Resource for Learning Health and Science Facts
“The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faye Henderson, is a charming blend of educational components that touches on fitness, dietary needs, early literacy strategies, and interesting animal facts.
Ronkonkoma, NY, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals”: an informative collection of facts for young readers. “The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals” is the creation of published author Faye Henderson, who was the last of five children born to her single mother in the 1970s. Faye lost her father to cancer at a young age, and since 2016, has been her mother’s primary caregiver. She became a single mother herself at fourteen years of age. She is well represented by her two grown children, Paris Henderson and Joseph Branch, who have given her four grandchildren—three grandsons and one granddaughter, to whom this book is dedicated.
Henderson shares, “The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals is not just a great introduction to the alphabet’s upper- and lowercase uses but a fair introduction to the many beautiful wild animals of our world, a lifelong educational takeaway by the awakening of the child’s mind to a healthier choice of foods and essential vegetables with enormous health benefits for the growing child’s overall well-being, maturing positively, making it fun, colorful, and exciting.
“With childhood obesity among our children being a problem, it is very important to push healthier alternatives.
“Knowing more early on has a wildly enormous impact on their future. Reading this book before and after the birth of your child is stimulating the mind, and the natural ability to want to learn can ensure a more food-conscious individual.
“The ABC's Of Healthy Foods, Plants,and Wild Animals duology are dedicated to my grandchildren, Malik, Mylo, Montana McClinton and Riley Branch Part ll coming soon.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faye Henderson’s new book will entertain and engage the imagination as readers learn fun facts and the importance of the lifelong pursuit of health and fitness.
Consumers can purchase “The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The ABCs of Healthy Foods, Plants, and Wild Animals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
