Dr. Tung Symon Chang’s Newly Released "60 Years a Widow" is a Powerful Memoir That Tells a Story of Sheer Determination and Faith
“60 Years a Widow,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tung Symon Chang, is a testament to the author’s appreciation for a mother who refused to admit defeat and, through Christ’s comfort, carried a family through significant hardships.
Los Gatos, CA, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “60 Years a Widow”: a potent biography that will surprise and inspire. “60 Years a Widow” is the creation of published author Dr. Tung Symon Chang, who attended Taiwan University and graduated summa cum laude. He received his PhD from Stanford University in 1972, under Professor Arthur Schawlow, the inventor of the laser and a Nobel laureate. He has worked at Intel and IBM and ran his own start-up, Tyan Computer, during his forty years of professional career.
Dr. Chang shares, “A widow and an extraordinary mother born in 1918, under the last emperor of China, the Chinese woman went through WWII and the civil war afterward. Her husband was murdered during that confusing time. Right after the tragic death of her husband, she told people: 'Do not worry, I will not commit suicide. I have six children. They need me.' The children were the force behind her motivation of survival. Throughout the most difficult years, she never lost her faith in God. At His mercy, this family went through the valley of the shadow of death and reached the promised land of USA. This is an extraordinary journey of 106 years.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tung Symon Chang’s new book shares a window into a surprising life story that spanned over 100 years.
Consumers can purchase “60 Years a Widow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “60 Years a Widow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Chang shares, “A widow and an extraordinary mother born in 1918, under the last emperor of China, the Chinese woman went through WWII and the civil war afterward. Her husband was murdered during that confusing time. Right after the tragic death of her husband, she told people: 'Do not worry, I will not commit suicide. I have six children. They need me.' The children were the force behind her motivation of survival. Throughout the most difficult years, she never lost her faith in God. At His mercy, this family went through the valley of the shadow of death and reached the promised land of USA. This is an extraordinary journey of 106 years.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tung Symon Chang’s new book shares a window into a surprising life story that spanned over 100 years.
Consumers can purchase “60 Years a Widow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “60 Years a Widow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories