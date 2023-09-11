Toney Steele’s Newly Released "Inspirational Poems from New Orleans" is an Enjoyable and Thoughtful Collection of Poetry
“Inspirational Poems from New Orleans,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Toney Steele, is a reflective arrangement of poetic writings that explore aspects of life, love, and faith.
New Orleans, LA, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Inspirational Poems from New Orleans”: a creative anthology that provides perspective and encourages personal reflection. “Inspirational Poems from New Orleans” is the creation of published author Toney Steele, who was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was working in the security industry at the age of nineteen. Mr. Steele served in the United States Naval Reserve and was an active-duty army, including combat time in Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom II. Mr. Steele is a chef, a combat veteran, an entrepreneur, a father, and a poet.
Steele shares, “The title of the book is basically the kind of work that Mr. Steele wrote growing up in New Orleans. You see a lot of violence, so it was Mr. Steele’s way of turning a negative into a positive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toney Steele’s new book draws from the author’s personal experiences both personally and spiritually to present readers with an intimate look into the most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Inspirational Poems from New Orleans” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspirational Poems from New Orleans,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories