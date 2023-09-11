Ane B. Burke’s Newly Released "We ChOse You" is a Warmhearted Message of Love from Doting Parents to a Beloved Adopted Child
“We ChOse You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ane B. Burke, is a touching story of the important place an adopted child holds, and the commitment and care needed to nurture connection, faith, and a sense of belonging.
Stark City, MO, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “We ChOse You”: a charming narrative that will help illustrate the special and wonderful connection between an adopted child and the family that chose them. “We ChOse You” is the creation of published author Ane B. Burke, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Missouri.
Burke shares, “This book teaches, through the love of God, the blessings of adoption. It comes from the angle of older parents adopting a child in need along with all of its challenges and blessings and the hilarious moments that take place, reminding him of God’s love while trying to raise him as an older parent (with older values) in a younger society.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ane B. Burke’s new book will bring readers a touching story of love and the promise held within the special bond of adoption.
Consumers can purchase “We ChOse You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We ChOse You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burke shares, “This book teaches, through the love of God, the blessings of adoption. It comes from the angle of older parents adopting a child in need along with all of its challenges and blessings and the hilarious moments that take place, reminding him of God’s love while trying to raise him as an older parent (with older values) in a younger society.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ane B. Burke’s new book will bring readers a touching story of love and the promise held within the special bond of adoption.
Consumers can purchase “We ChOse You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “We ChOse You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories