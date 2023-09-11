Bruce S. Mallett, PhD’s Newly Released “Lessons for Life’s Journey” Provides Insightful Guidance for Anyone in the Role of Nurturing Others to Reach Their Potential
“Lessons for Life’s Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce S. Mallett, PhD, is a heartfelt message of encouragement drawn from a lifetime of navigating leadership roles at home and in the workforce.
Acworth, GA, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons for Life’s Journey”: an impactful collection of lessons that will aid readers in becoming effective leaders. “Lessons for Life’s Journey” is the creation of published author Bruce S. Mallett, PhD, a leader and expert in the nuclear industry with over forty years of experience. He has been a senior leader in the US Federal Government Senior Executive Service, with his last held position as deputy executive director for operations for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). He has performed research in academic and medical center institutions, has taught university-level courses, and has mentored numerous individuals who are now senior leaders in the US Federal Government. Dr. Mallett is a proud husband, father, and grandfather.
Dr. Mallett shares, “Life can deal you with many challenges, which often are responded to without the benefit of lessons learned. As a result, we often make the same mistakes that our predecessors made as they faced these same challenges. The journey through life, or the journey up the ladder of a supervisor to a leader in a company, is much easier if we know of the mistakes that others have made and can learn lessons to apply when each of us goes through the same challenge. Many of us experience lessons, but it is the unique ones that provide us with the best lessons. If we listen, these lessons aid us in learning to better cope with life during each phase of the journey from beginning to end. These unique lessons are not often shared, and a broad spectrum of our society does not learn from them. Dr. Mallett combines some of his expertise with his personal learnings to provide all individuals in life with sixteen unique lessons to help every individual and family make better decisions going forward.
“The stories and examples in this book provide valuable lessons for individuals who are parenting children and for individuals who are transitioning from employees to supervisors, to managers, and finally to senior leaders in companies. Several of the lessons will help supervisors, managers, and leaders move easier through certain challenges as the lessons provide examples of dos and don’ts. The sixteen individual lessons gleaned from this book will help mitigate the trial-and-error approach to learning to be a good supervisor, manager, or leader for others. If applied, they will help you succeed as a manager, leader, and parent in life’s journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce S. Mallett, PhD’s new book brings first-hand experience in home and career successes, challenges, and blessings in the lessons to readers of all backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons for Life’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons for Life’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
