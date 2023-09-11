Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "a Passion Rising" is a Compelling Tale of Unexpected Discoveries
“A Passion Rising,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is a fascinating action adventure that blends faith, fantasy, and one man’s journey to discover his true purpose.
Utica, NY, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Passion Rising”: a gripping Christian thriller with heart. “A Passion Rising” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “For as long as he can remember, Father Julien has been unable to settle his restless spirit. His passion for Christ allows him the intuition to know that he will one day be called to act, but when and under what circumstance? Through his journey, he is surrounded by signs, people and places he feels compelled to protect, yet still, he is unable see the answers that await him. In his struggle to learn his purpose, he desperately calls for a message to be sent to lead him on his way in search of the only being on earth who will bring light to the man he is supposed to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book offers readers another exciting installment to the “Millennium Series” of books.
Consumers can purchase “A Passion Rising” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Passion Rising,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
