Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is Donating to the Nonprofit Books for STL Kids
Saint Louis, MO, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Funds From the Italian Eatery’s Ballpark Village Event Will Help Advance Child Literacy Rates in the St. Louis Area
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, September 26, at their Ballpark Village location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Books for STL Kids, a nonprofit with a mission to cultivate children’s literacy through book ownership, increasing access to new books for children of under-resourced families.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $374,421 to local nonprofit organizations.
Using the funds from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria, the nonprofit will purchase more new books to distribute through its bi-annual Book Program and its signature program, “The Largest Book Party in St. Louis.”
Operating in St. Louis, Missouri, since 1998, Books for STL Kids is celebrating 25 years of book giving, only donating new books for children to keep, distinguishing itself from other book distribution nonprofit organizations.
Having donated more than 211,000 books since its beginnings, the nonprofit continues pursuing its mission of child literacy development by serving more than 3,500 children annually with bi-annual book grants, book parties, and various community events.
“Placing a book directly in the hands of a child and seeing their face light up is very rewarding,” said the Books for STL Kids Board President Heather Winsby.
“At The Largest Book Party events, we’ve had children walk up to a volunteer and try to return the book they just chose. Their reaction when they learn they get to keep it and take it home is unmatched.”
The nonprofit held its 10th annual “The Largest Book Party in St. Louis” last year in Florissant, Missouri, where 750 children received more than 3,300 books.
On the day of the event, the schedule consisted of storytime in the morning, a snack break, and time for the attending children to choose four books to take home. The young readers who could not attend also received new books to keep at home.
Books for STL Kids-hosted event brought the local community together with storytime readers ranging from librarians and volunteers to Florissant and Ferguson police and Florissant Valley fire officers.
For more information, please contact Heather Winsby at heather(at)booksforstlkids(dot)org or visit www(dot)booksforstlkids(dot)org.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www(dot)katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com.
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, September 26, at their Ballpark Village location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Books for STL Kids, a nonprofit with a mission to cultivate children’s literacy through book ownership, increasing access to new books for children of under-resourced families.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $374,421 to local nonprofit organizations.
Using the funds from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria, the nonprofit will purchase more new books to distribute through its bi-annual Book Program and its signature program, “The Largest Book Party in St. Louis.”
Operating in St. Louis, Missouri, since 1998, Books for STL Kids is celebrating 25 years of book giving, only donating new books for children to keep, distinguishing itself from other book distribution nonprofit organizations.
Having donated more than 211,000 books since its beginnings, the nonprofit continues pursuing its mission of child literacy development by serving more than 3,500 children annually with bi-annual book grants, book parties, and various community events.
“Placing a book directly in the hands of a child and seeing their face light up is very rewarding,” said the Books for STL Kids Board President Heather Winsby.
“At The Largest Book Party events, we’ve had children walk up to a volunteer and try to return the book they just chose. Their reaction when they learn they get to keep it and take it home is unmatched.”
The nonprofit held its 10th annual “The Largest Book Party in St. Louis” last year in Florissant, Missouri, where 750 children received more than 3,300 books.
On the day of the event, the schedule consisted of storytime in the morning, a snack break, and time for the attending children to choose four books to take home. The young readers who could not attend also received new books to keep at home.
Books for STL Kids-hosted event brought the local community together with storytime readers ranging from librarians and volunteers to Florissant and Ferguson police and Florissant Valley fire officers.
For more information, please contact Heather Winsby at heather(at)booksforstlkids(dot)org or visit www(dot)booksforstlkids(dot)org.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www(dot)katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com.
Contact
Katie's Pizza & Pasta OsteriaContact
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Categories