Author R. Jeffrey Garling’s New Book, "Stories From a Father to a Son," is an Assortment of Tales That Are Based Off of Different Scripture Passages and Teachings
Recent release “Stories From a Father to a Son,” from Covenant Books author R. Jeffrey Garling, is a series of short stories inspired by various Biblical verses aimed at helping readers better understand the lessons and teachings found within the Bible. Along with each story, Garling shares the specific verse that inspired the tale so that readers can gain insight into each story's true meaning.
DeSoto, TX, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- R. Jeffrey Garling, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a devout follower of Christ, has completed his new book, “Stories From a Father to a Son”: a collection of short stories inspired by various Scripture verses designed to help encourage readers to engage with passages from the Bible.
Born in Pontiac, Michigan, author R. Jeffrey Garling’s Christian life began at Trinity Baptist Church, the church that his fraternal grandparents founded in 1917. Baptized at age ten and raised in a General Motors town in the ’50s and ’60s, he attended and graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1974 with a BS degree in economics. The author spent twenty-seven years in the AT&T family and has been married since 1985 to his wife, Karen. Together, they have one son who is a neurosurgeon, and he and his wife have given them two beautiful granddaughters, with a third on the way.
“After Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt, God instructed him to tell the people to tell their children the stories of the miracles that he had performed and also all of the great works he did to lead them to the Promised Land and for them to tell their children and so on,” writes Garling. “I’ve written this collection of stories based on Bible verses from the Old and New Testaments and parables from the New Testament told by Jesus. After the title of each story, I have given the Bible verse on which it was based. The purpose of which is to give the reader the option of either reading the story first and then the Bible verse or reading the Bible verse first and then the story next. Either way, the intent is to encourage the reading of Scripture. With this knowledge, the reader will be better equipped to tell these stories to their children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R. Jeffrey Garling’s new book is an imaginative way to get readers interested in reading the Bible, and discovering the incredible wisdom found within God’s Holy Word. Thought-provoking and poignant, Garling weaves a beautiful series that helps to bring to life Christ’s teachings and make them more accessible than ever.
Readers can purchase “Stories From a Father to a Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in Pontiac, Michigan, author R. Jeffrey Garling’s Christian life began at Trinity Baptist Church, the church that his fraternal grandparents founded in 1917. Baptized at age ten and raised in a General Motors town in the ’50s and ’60s, he attended and graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1974 with a BS degree in economics. The author spent twenty-seven years in the AT&T family and has been married since 1985 to his wife, Karen. Together, they have one son who is a neurosurgeon, and he and his wife have given them two beautiful granddaughters, with a third on the way.
“After Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt, God instructed him to tell the people to tell their children the stories of the miracles that he had performed and also all of the great works he did to lead them to the Promised Land and for them to tell their children and so on,” writes Garling. “I’ve written this collection of stories based on Bible verses from the Old and New Testaments and parables from the New Testament told by Jesus. After the title of each story, I have given the Bible verse on which it was based. The purpose of which is to give the reader the option of either reading the story first and then the Bible verse or reading the Bible verse first and then the story next. Either way, the intent is to encourage the reading of Scripture. With this knowledge, the reader will be better equipped to tell these stories to their children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R. Jeffrey Garling’s new book is an imaginative way to get readers interested in reading the Bible, and discovering the incredible wisdom found within God’s Holy Word. Thought-provoking and poignant, Garling weaves a beautiful series that helps to bring to life Christ’s teachings and make them more accessible than ever.
Readers can purchase “Stories From a Father to a Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories