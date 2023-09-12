Author R. Jeffrey Garling’s New Book, "Stories From a Father to a Son," is an Assortment of Tales That Are Based Off of Different Scripture Passages and Teachings

Recent release “Stories From a Father to a Son,” from Covenant Books author R. Jeffrey Garling, is a series of short stories inspired by various Biblical verses aimed at helping readers better understand the lessons and teachings found within the Bible. Along with each story, Garling shares the specific verse that inspired the tale so that readers can gain insight into each story's true meaning.