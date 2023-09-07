Loveforce International Releases the Follow Up to Ami Cannon’s "You Know Me" and Billy Ray’s "Just Like a Rose"

On Friday, September 8, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is an, R&B Tinger Pop ballad by Billy Ray Charles, entitled "Just Like A Rose" and the other is a follow-up to "You Know Me" Ami Cannon's most successful Digital Music Single to date. That song is entitled "How Can I Bless You."