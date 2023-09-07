Loveforce International Releases the Follow Up to Ami Cannon’s "You Know Me" and Billy Ray’s "Just Like a Rose"
On Friday, September 8, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is an, R&B Tinger Pop ballad by Billy Ray Charles, entitled "Just Like A Rose" and the other is a follow-up to "You Know Me" Ami Cannon's most successful Digital Music Single to date. That song is entitled "How Can I Bless You."
Santa Clarita, CA, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 8, Loveforce International will release Two New Digital Music Singles. One will be by Billy Ray Charles. The other will be the follow up single to Ami Cannon’s “You Know Me.”
Ami Cannon’s Digital Music Single “You Know Me” was he most commercially successful single to date. Her new single, entitled “How Can I Bless You,” is her follow up single. “You Know Me” is a song with a dual meaning. It can be looked at as a love song between two people. It can also be looked at as a person’s relationship with God. “How Can I Bless You” also has a dual meaning. While on one hand, it can be looked at as a love song between two people, it can also be looked at as a being about the relationship between one person and God.
While the focal point of “You Know Me” is a person talking to God, “the focal point of “How Can I Bless You” is God’s Response. Both songs are Spiritual Pop Ballads using a piano-vocal to full power and effect. The difference is that “How Can I Bless You” includes violins to embellish the power of the piano and add poignancy to the melody.
The New Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Just Like A Rose” is an R&B tinged Pop Ballad. Lyrically, the song compares the love between two people to a rose. The same rules that apply to coaxing a rose to thrive, apply to a romance. Both thrive with tender loving care and wither with neglect. The song celebrates the joy of love.
“We are releasing two strong Pop Ballads, both of which have the potential to become classic songs.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles, will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
