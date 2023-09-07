North Suburban Medical Center Named Among Nation’s Most Socially Responsible
Recognition honors North Suburban for serving its patients and community by healthcare think tank
Denver, CO, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center has been recognized by the Lown Institute as one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving “A” grades in Health Equity, Value and Outcomes on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. Lown evaluated more than 3,600 hospitals and North Suburban is among only 54 nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all top categories.
North Suburban ranked #5 out of 65 hospitals in Colorado and #44 nationally on the Social Responsibility metric. According to the Index, the hospital also performed well on Community Benefit and Inclusivity metrics. These are independent rankings and hospitals do not apply or pay to be listed.
“In the last several decades of healthcare, we have seen more changes than ever before, and caring for the whole patient has never been more important,” said Hollie Seeley, President and CEO for North Suburban Medical Center. “Ensuring the health equity of all our patients is essential to our mission, and we are glad to see organizations like the Lown Institute are evaluating key measures of healthcare to all patient populations. We are proud to be recognized once again for our hard work and dedication to some of Colorado’s most disadvantaged communities.”
“Few hospitals are able to deliver high-quality, high-value care while prioritizing equity at the same time,” said Vikas Saini, MD, President of the Lown Institute. “That’s why it is so important to hold up the hospitals on our Honor Roll as examples for others to follow.”
The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to include metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, creating a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. In the fourth annual and largest set of rankings to date, the 2023-24 Lown Index evaluates hospitals on 50+ measures--including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity and avoidance of overuse--for more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.
The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank that generates bold ideas for a radically better system of health. Learn more at LownHospitalsIndex.org.
About North Suburban Medical Center
North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state-designated trauma facility with a level II neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization services, primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission and accredited by the National Program for Breast Centers. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the north metro Denver communities by also providing a freestanding, full-service emergency room and an outpatient surgery center. North Suburban continues to excel in quality of care and has been recognized with several awards, including several five-star awards from Healthgrades – all while maintaining the community feel that we were founded on and lead the way for healthcare in our area. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and North Suburban, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677 million in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200 million in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
