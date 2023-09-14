Public Comment Period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard Update Opens August 18
The 45-day public comment period is now open for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard. The draft is open for comment from August 18, 2023 through October 2, 2023. Any interested party is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft. It includes changes such as updating reference standards and introducing new compliance pathways.
Upper Marlboro, MD, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 45-day public comment period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard begins on August 18, 2023. Home Innovation Research Labs, an ANSI-Accredited Developer, is serving as secretariat, or administrator, of the standard development process.
A PDF version of the Draft Standard including all changes approved by the Consensus Committee is accessible at www.HomeInnovation.com/NGBS accompanied by a web-based submittal form for comments. Anyone interested is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft version. Only the marked changes and sections directly affected by those changes are open for comment, and comments must be submitted by October 2, 2023.
As an ANSI-approved standard, the NGBS is subject to periodic review and updates to ensure consideration of advances in building codes, technology, and other developments. Initiated in 2007 by the International Code Council (ICC) and the National Association of Home Builders, the 2008 NGBS was the first point-based rating system for green residential construction, remodeling, and land development to be approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). The 2024 NGBS includes many changes such as updating the reference standards to align with more modern versions of the I-codes and introducing new compliance pathways for existing buildings and buildings located in the Tropical Climate Zone.
For additional information and future updates on the 2024 NGBS development process, visit www.HomeInnovation.com/NGBS. Any questions regarding the public comment period or any part of the standards development process should be submitted via our online contact form: www.homeinnovation.com/contact
About Home Innovation Research Labs: Home Innovation Research Labs, located in Upper Marlboro, Md., is a full-service research, testing, and consulting firm determined to improve the quality, durability, affordability, and environmental performance of single- and multifamily homes and home building products – in short, we aim to perfect the home. Founded in 1964 as a subsidiary of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), our team has been integral in solving many of our client’s most difficult product and technology issues, and helping to introduce some of the most groundbreaking innovations in construction. Through an interdisciplinary research approach – including market research, building science analysis, laboratory testing, and standards development – we help to find a home for innovation in the construction industry.
Categories