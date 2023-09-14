Public Comment Period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard Update Opens August 18

The 45-day public comment period is now open for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard. The draft is open for comment from August 18, 2023 through October 2, 2023. Any interested party is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft. It includes changes such as updating reference standards and introducing new compliance pathways.