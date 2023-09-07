Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Sell Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Home
Sarasota, FL, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Just three short months after putting their Lakewood Ranch home on the market, rock star Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and his long-term partner Melanie Hamrick, an accomplished author, retired ballerina and choreographer, have sold their home to a local couple.
You can’t always get what you want but this house was just what these buyers needed. Located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the home went to a fantastic local couple that had known of the house before and always appreciated its unique style.
“They love the rare privacy that was created by Jagger and Hamrick and are thrilled to be taking over this now famous home,” said listing agent Christine Spelman of RE/MAX Alliance Group. Jagger and Hamrick took this house to another level from the original owner, but these accomplished business professionals will take it even further. They already have their plans in place to put their personal touches on it.
Jagger and Hamrick enjoyed Florida and The Lake Club, but with their other homes around the world they found it was getting harder to travel to Florida as Hamrick’s businesses took off. This exceptional house was too great to sit idle. “When showing this property, everyone loved it, but it didn’t have the open floor plan that is commonly requested by Floridian buyers,” said Spelman. “Every private preview brought all positive responses, but it just wasn’t the right fit for them.”
As the listing agent is a personal friend of the Hamrick family, so was the buyer’s agent to the buyers, who would like to remain anonymous. Together they were able to produce a smooth and private deal. “It was the perfect buyer at just the right time,” Spelman added. “When their representative first called me, we chatted for 45 minutes about his clients’ needs and I knew they would be the perfect owners of this singular home and I couldn’t wait to meet them.” The rest is now history.
Jagger and Hamrick purchased the home for $1.98 million in 2020 and after making extensive privacy and decorative improvements to the property, sold it for $3.25 million. Located in The Lake Club gated community at 15809 Clearlake Avenue, the 5,726-square-foot home is bordered by water on two sides and includes four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower.
Jagger and Hamrick, who have been together since 2014, have a 6-year-old son, Deveraux.
Christine Spelman can be reached at (941) 713-3501 or SpelmanSellsFlorida@gmail.com. She represents RE/MAX Alliance Group from the University Park office at 8037 Cooper Creek, Sarasota.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network.
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
