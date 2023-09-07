Luca Vassallo’s New Book, "Behind the Scenes," is a Suspenseful Novel That Introduces Police Detective Alexander Anderson as He Tackles a Puzzling New Case
Manlius, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Luca Vassallo, a fifteen-year-old boy in ninth grade who enjoys writing stories, particularly of the sci-fi/mystery/thriller/action genre, has completed his most recent book, “Behind the Scenes”: an action-packed novel that follows dedicated, hardworking police detective Alexander Anderson on a new case that requires him to go to alternate dimensions and beyond.
Alexander has a knack for solving complex cases; he's partially a genius. The case itself is hard enough: someone is murdering citizens all over Chicago, and no one knows who's doing it. But what makes this case especially difficult is that every time, the cause of death is poisoning. The police never found a weapon, and the security cameras nearby didn't show anyone killing anyone or dragging a body to where the police found it. The body just appeared out of nowhere.
With the pressure coming down on him, and a very demanding boss, Alexander does what anybody would do: he tries to find help elsewhere. However, due to several ominous findings, Alexander feels like someone's watching him.
When he was nine, author Luca Vassallo wrote an anthology of novellas about monsters from the game Geometry Dash that he dubbed Chompys. He sold these to his family members, all of whom loved them.
Vassallo writes, “In my life as a police detective, I have faced many strange cases. The occasional murder. A robbery with faceless thugs who got away. But nothing was ever as odd as my last case. What I am about to document here might sound weird. All the different pieces of evidence I found. All the places I had to go. God. For goodness’ sake, the way I resolved this case. Jesus. It’s crazy! I’m laughing to myself today because of how crazy it is. And the fact that I survived it all! All this is true, however.”
Published by Fulton Books, Luca Vassallo’s book keeps readers guessing as the uncover whether Alexander will solve the case.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Behind the Scenes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
