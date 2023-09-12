Kathleen Neyland and Ashli M. Hill’s Newly Released "The Germ of COVID-19" is a Reassuring Narrative for Young Readers Learning About COVID-19
“The Germ of COVID-19,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Kathleen Neyland and Ashli M. Hill, is a helpful narrative that presents key practices for helping to slow the spread of a dangerous virus.
Dayton, OH, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Germ of COVID-19”: a vivid and simply stated message of good hygiene and personal responsibility. “The Germ of COVID-19” is the creation of published authors Kathleen Neyland and Ashli M. Hill.
Neyland and Hill share, “The hardest thing of all, is to be germ-free from COVID-19. As a parent, your child’s Wellness and health are important. This book gives a simple breakdown of what is COVID-19, as how it relates to Amy’s character in this story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Neyland and Ashli M. Hill’s new book will help parents and educators train young readers on how to stay healthy.
Consumers can purchase “The Germ of COVID-19” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Germ of COVID-19,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
