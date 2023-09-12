Samuel Idire’s Newly Released "Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ" is an Inspiring and Educational Resource for Christians
“Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samuel Idire, is an articulate and concise resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the wonders of God’s promise.
New York, NY, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ”: a thoughtful reflection on the realities of Christ’s sacrifice. “Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author Samuel Idire, who was born to the family of Joseph Idire in Delta State, Nigeria. He received his early education at James Welch Grammar School and obtained his bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Delta State University. He proceeded to the University of Calabar to obtain a master’s degree in the same field. Samuel also holds an MBA from Aston American University, Honolulu, USA. In 2012, he obtained a NEBOSH Diploma in health safety and environmental management from the United Kingdom. He also spent most of his working career in the Nigerian oil and gas sector before relocating to Canada. He is happily married to Philo, and their union is blessed with three lovely children: Ephraim, Emmanuella, and Juanita.
Idire shares, “To many Christians, living the life of a Christian is a struggle to attain the standard of righteousness acceptable to God. This makes them carry a sense of guilt around, and instead of enjoying the good life of liberty that our Lord Jesus Christ came to give all mankind, they keep punishing themselves while waiting for a future date to enjoy that life.
“This book was written to inform the reader that Christ declared that 'it is finished,' and all you need to do is believe in His Word and enjoy your new life as a born-again child of God. Christianity was never designed to be a religion of daily struggles to meet a particular standard. Christ met and exceeded the standards for us to ride on His wings, and Hebrews 4:14–16 attests to this fact.
“I do hope you will enjoy this book as long as you keep an open heart and meditate on its content.
“Remain blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel Idire’s new book will empower readers in their pursuit of growth and connection with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Idire shares, “To many Christians, living the life of a Christian is a struggle to attain the standard of righteousness acceptable to God. This makes them carry a sense of guilt around, and instead of enjoying the good life of liberty that our Lord Jesus Christ came to give all mankind, they keep punishing themselves while waiting for a future date to enjoy that life.
“This book was written to inform the reader that Christ declared that 'it is finished,' and all you need to do is believe in His Word and enjoy your new life as a born-again child of God. Christianity was never designed to be a religion of daily struggles to meet a particular standard. Christ met and exceeded the standards for us to ride on His wings, and Hebrews 4:14–16 attests to this fact.
“I do hope you will enjoy this book as long as you keep an open heart and meditate on its content.
“Remain blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel Idire’s new book will empower readers in their pursuit of growth and connection with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finished: An Exposition on the Finished Work of Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories