Howard Holland’s Newly Released "But God: Living Proof of a Living God" is a Potent Testament to the Ways in Which God Has Worked Upon the Author’s Life
“But God: Living Proof of a Living God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howard Holland, is a nostalgic and spiritually charged reflection on key experiences that led to a life of determined faith.
Adell, WI, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “But God: Living Proof of a Living God”: a potent testimony to God’s grace. “But God: Living Proof of a Living God” is the creation of published author Howard Holland, a dedicated husband and resident of Wisconsin.
Holland shares, “God is always faithful to the believer! I am living proof that God has brought me through many trials, and when I finally realized I needed to do His will was when I wrote this book. My prayer is that this book goes worldwide and causes a revival like this world has never seen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Howard Holland’s new book will inspire readers to find the moments that God’s hand was upon them and be thankful his continued blessings.
Consumers can purchase “But God: Living Proof of a Living God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “But God: Living Proof of a Living God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
