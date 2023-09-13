Randy Osi’s Newly Released "Dragon Warriors: Book 1: Chosen Generation: A Christian Fiction Novel" is a Thrilling Tale of God’s Power and an Unexpected Calling
“Dragon Warriors: Book 1: Chosen Generation: A Christian Fiction Novel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Osi, is an enjoyable adventure that finds the world at a breaking point when new Warriors are called forth.
Bronx, NY, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dragon Warriors: Book 1: Chosen Generation: A Christian Fiction Novel”: an imaginative and enjoyable supernatural thriller. “Dragon Warriors: Book 1: Chosen Generation: A Christian Fiction Novel” is the creation of published author Randy Osi.
Osi shares, “By God’s command, the angels that held back Satan’s full power for thousands of years have loosened their grip, allowing him to unleash his fury on mankind. But God will not leave man alone and unprotected.
“When Christ walked the earth, he chose twelve disciples. They were the pillars of the early church. Now, as the final dark chapters of earth’s days come to an end, as God prepares to return and judge all creation, He will again choose twelve more. These will not be disciples. These will not be pillars. These are our vanguard.
“Only twelve will be called. Only twelve can accept.
“This is the Chosen Generation.
“They are the Dragon Warriors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Osi’s new book is the action-packed first installment to the author’s “Dragon Warriors Series.”
Osi draws readers in and maintains attention as they race to see what awaits a cast of affable and realistic characters set for a wild ride between good and evil.
Consumers can purchase “Dragon Warriors: Book 1: Chosen Generation: A Christian Fiction Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dragon Warriors: Book 1: Chosen Generation: A Christian Fiction Novel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
