Author Pamela Ardoin Funderburk’s New Book, "Blurred Boundaries," Follows a Young Woman Chasing After What She Wants While Learning to Respect the Boundaries of Others

Recent release “Blurred Boundaries,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Naomi Green, a young woman who grew up as a quiet child in the shadow of her older sisters. Now into her adulthood, Naomi must navigate life on her own as her own qualities begin to shine, and her desires finally take center stage in her life.