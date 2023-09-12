Author Pamela Ardoin Funderburk’s New Book, "Blurred Boundaries," Follows a Young Woman Chasing After What She Wants While Learning to Respect the Boundaries of Others
Recent release “Blurred Boundaries,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Naomi Green, a young woman who grew up as a quiet child in the shadow of her older sisters. Now into her adulthood, Naomi must navigate life on her own as her own qualities begin to shine, and her desires finally take center stage in her life.
Ville Platte, LA, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Ardoin Funderburk, a retired teacher, mother of two, and a lifelong resident of Ville Platte, Louisiana, where she lives with her husband, has completed her new book, “Blurred Boundaries”: a compelling story of a young woman who must find her own path in life after a childhood of repressing her own desires and personality.
Funderburk shares, “‘Blurred Boundaries’ is a fictional novel that delves into the life of Naomi Green, the fourth and youngest daughter of Sidney and Veronica Green, who lives her childhood safely hidden in the background of her older sisters. As she becomes a young woman, living on her own, her various qualities that she allowed to lay stagnate begin to surface. It’s a coming-of-age story with some happy times as well as some heartbreak.
“Naomi represents many people who don’t demand or receive the attention they crave until a ‘want’ arises and she must continuously debate the difference between right and wrong. It is this debate that continues to haunt her because, although she is aware of boundaries, she struggles to find some sort of middle ground, if there is one. Her struggle to avoid crossing these boundaries begins to take over her life, and when a final decision is made, she realizes that she could possibly lose more than the one thing she truly wants.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Pamela Ardoin Funderburk’s enthralling tale is sure to pull at the heartstrings as readers follow along on Naomi’s journey to realize her boundaries and find her happiness despite the confusion she discovers in adulthood. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blurred Boundaries” will have readers questioning as to whether or not crossing boundaries is, in some cases, acceptable.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Blurred Boundaries" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
