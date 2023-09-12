Author Rose Rubio’s New Book, “What Not to Do in Beauty for the Mature Woman,” Explores the Many Beauty and Fashion Choices Women Can Utilize to Always Look Their Best
Recent release “What Not to Do in Beauty for the Mature Woman,” from Newman Springs Publishing author and stylist Rose Rubio, is an in-depth and highly informative guide to help women navigate the sometimes-overwhelming world of beauty to discover and play around with what styles and colors work best for their specific frame and features.
Edmond, OK, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rose Rubio, a nationally recognized beauty consultant, hair stylist, makeup artist, and fashion designer for more than fifty years, has completed her new book, “What Not to Do in Beauty for the Mature Woman”: an intuitive guide for women to help them enhance their natural beauty through tips and tricks from skincare to hair care and choosing which color best suits one’s skin tone.
Early in her early career in the sixties, author Rose Rubio trained with legendary fashion and hairstyling icons, like Vidal Sassoon in San Francisco and Paul Mitchell in New York City, and earned her place on the leading edge of this fast-changing industry, designing and managing her own award-winning, innovative salons for twenty-five of those years. One of her salons, The Place to Be, was written up in National Salon Magazine as the first spa in the Midwest to offer all beauty and fashion services in one place.
Rose’s foray into fashion design was inspired by her desire to help a friend, who was a talented performer and wore a size 16. Her friend had a difficult time finding stylish gowns over a size 12. Rose started designing gowns that complimented her friend’s best features, minimized her body size, and brought out her personality. Soon other friends and clients wanted Rose’s designs. By popular demand, her work was showcased in her fashion show—A Touch of Rose—featuring casual wear, evening wear, and coats. Each guest received a long-stemmed rose, which is still her signature logo today.
“The average woman is not expected to know about the beauty business,” writes Rubio. “This is a guide to help the mature woman with every aspect of her image, be it her hair, makeup, skin care regimen, fashion design, or color concepts. All is according to your canvas. So keep me in your purse, and let me help guide you through your journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rose Rubio’s enlightening tale is designed to help the modern and mature woman navigate the sometimes-confusing world of beauty and fashion, and discover what techniques work best to supplement and elevate their own, unique look. Drawing on her years of professional experience and knowledge, Rubio crafts an indispensable tool that is sure to be a lifeline for those who are ready to get serious about their first steps into understanding their own beauty.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "What Not to Do in Beauty for the Mature Woman" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
