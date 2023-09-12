Author Edward Thurman’s New Book, "Tabby’s First Day in School," is a Sweet Story About a Father Helping His Daughter Get Ready for Her First Day of School

Recent release “Tabby’s First Day in School,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Edward Thurman, is an engaging children’s story about a father helping his young daughter prepare for her first day of school. What makes this story so different and important is that Tabby has Down syndrome.