Author Edward Thurman’s New Book, "Tabby’s First Day in School," is a Sweet Story About a Father Helping His Daughter Get Ready for Her First Day of School
Recent release “Tabby’s First Day in School,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Edward Thurman, is an engaging children’s story about a father helping his young daughter prepare for her first day of school. What makes this story so different and important is that Tabby has Down syndrome.
Valley Park, MI, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edward Thurman has completed his new book, “Tabby’s First Day in School”: an original children’s story about a young girl with Down syndrome getting ready for her first day of school.
Thurman writes, “The sun had just woken up in the east, and the serenading tweet of a redbreast just by the window woke Tabitha’s dad up. It was a new day, not just any day, but the day Tabitha will start school. He was filled with excitement and went upstairs to her room. Snuggled up in the sheet, she unfolded from her pink blanket and yawned like a bundle of flowers embracing the sun. Tabitha loved beautiful colors, even the color of her pillow had rainbows on it, and her bed was a soft and colorful mix of blue and pink, set with her teddy bear called Grady.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edward Thurman’s delightful story highlights the message that children who may have differences in life still want the same things, like friends and to belong.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Tabby’s First Day in School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
