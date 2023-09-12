Author Angel L. Dane’s New Book, "Hudson's Beach Adventure," is an Adorable Story About a Helpful Therapy Dog Who Comes to the Rescue to Help a Lost Girl

Recent release “Hudson's Beach Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Angel L. Dane, centers around Hudson, a therapy dog who heads to the beach one day with his family to enjoy the sun and ocean waves. But when he spots a little girl in trouble, Hudson leaps into action and does everything to calm her down, and suddenly a beautiful friendship blossoms between them.