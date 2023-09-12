Author Angel L. Dane’s New Book, "Hudson's Beach Adventure," is an Adorable Story About a Helpful Therapy Dog Who Comes to the Rescue to Help a Lost Girl
Recent release “Hudson's Beach Adventure,” from Covenant Books author Angel L. Dane, centers around Hudson, a therapy dog who heads to the beach one day with his family to enjoy the sun and ocean waves. But when he spots a little girl in trouble, Hudson leaps into action and does everything to calm her down, and suddenly a beautiful friendship blossoms between them.
New York, NY, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angel L. Dane, a writer who currently lives in Arizona, celebrating life with her son, Dominic, has completed her new book, “Hudson's Beach Adventure”: a charming tale of a therapy dog who finds a lost girl on the beach, and does all he can to help her calm down and feel safe until her parents can find her.
“When a cute Labradoodle therapy dog named Hudson comes to the rescue of a lost little girl, an unexpected friendship is created,” writes Dane. “You see, Hudson is great at helping people—in fact, that’s his job—so when Miranda was in distress, Hudson leaped into action to save the day. This beach-day adventure tells the story of a lost little girl being saved by a brave little dog Hudson, the Labradoodle therapy dog.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angel L. Dane’s new book is inspired by the real-life therapy dog named Hudson, and the incredible work that he and other therapy dogs do every single day for people who rely on their special touch. With colorful illustrations to help bring Dane’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to learn something new about therapy dogs while enjoying “Hudson’s Beach Adventure” and will want to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Hudson's Beach Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
