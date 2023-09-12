Author Allye M. Ritt’s New Book, "Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer," Follows a Young Figure Skater, Khalli, Who Clashes with a New Girl in Town Both on and Off the Ice
Recent release “Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer,” from Covenant Books author Allye M. Ritt, follows a young girl named Khalli, who is thrilled to spend her summer training at the rink and improving her skating skills. But when a new girl moves to town and seems to dislike Khalli, will she be able to focus on her training, or will this new girl's attitude throw her off her game?
Sheboygan, WI, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allye M. Ritt, a seven-time U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist as well as an International Dance Medalist who has achieved the Skate Canada Gold Dance test, has completed her new book, “Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer”: a captivating story that follows a young athlete who plans on dedicating her summer to practicing her ice skating, but soon finds her plans interrupted when a new girl throws her and her rink family for a loop.
At the age of ten, Allye Ritt began a figure skating hobby that would eventually turn into a lifelong career. She has skated professionally around the world on three different continents and currently coaches full-time as a career. Allye is a Master Rated Coach through the Professional Skaters Association and also serves as the director for an area figure skating program. In her free time, she can be found in an ice rink, reading, at the gym, or spending time with her husband—Jeffrey—as well as their cat, Tatyr.
“It’s finally summer, and Khalli has some serious plans!” shares Ritt. “She couldn’t be more excited to dedicate all her energy to her skating goals so she can make some major progress this summer. At the rink, Khalli plans to land her Axel and also pass the second Skating Skills test, all while working her hardest alongside her amazing rink friends. But then she meets Mila, and everything changes.
“Mila is new to Berger Lake. She’s a stunning skater who brings a ton of experience, dedication, and passion to the ice—and a whole lot of attitude. The rink may be cold, but Mila is ice-cold. Can Khalli find a way to break the ice and keep her rink family together? Will Mila get in the way of Khalli’s plans, or can Khalli find a way to push through her frustrations and stay focused on her goals?
“The school year is over, the sun is out, and the struggle is on! Step in the rink with Khalli and experience what may be the coldest summer yet!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allye M. Ritt’s new book is a charming story of friendship and overcoming differences in order to work side by side and achieve their goals. Riveting and character driven, Ritt weaves a delightful tale that readers of all ages will be able to connect with, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
At the age of ten, Allye Ritt began a figure skating hobby that would eventually turn into a lifelong career. She has skated professionally around the world on three different continents and currently coaches full-time as a career. Allye is a Master Rated Coach through the Professional Skaters Association and also serves as the director for an area figure skating program. In her free time, she can be found in an ice rink, reading, at the gym, or spending time with her husband—Jeffrey—as well as their cat, Tatyr.
“It’s finally summer, and Khalli has some serious plans!” shares Ritt. “She couldn’t be more excited to dedicate all her energy to her skating goals so she can make some major progress this summer. At the rink, Khalli plans to land her Axel and also pass the second Skating Skills test, all while working her hardest alongside her amazing rink friends. But then she meets Mila, and everything changes.
“Mila is new to Berger Lake. She’s a stunning skater who brings a ton of experience, dedication, and passion to the ice—and a whole lot of attitude. The rink may be cold, but Mila is ice-cold. Can Khalli find a way to break the ice and keep her rink family together? Will Mila get in the way of Khalli’s plans, or can Khalli find a way to push through her frustrations and stay focused on her goals?
“The school year is over, the sun is out, and the struggle is on! Step in the rink with Khalli and experience what may be the coldest summer yet!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allye M. Ritt’s new book is a charming story of friendship and overcoming differences in order to work side by side and achieve their goals. Riveting and character driven, Ritt weaves a delightful tale that readers of all ages will be able to connect with, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories