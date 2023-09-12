Author Allye M. Ritt’s New Book, "Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer," Follows a Young Figure Skater, Khalli, Who Clashes with a New Girl in Town Both on and Off the Ice

Recent release “Taking the Ice 3: Ice Cold Summer,” from Covenant Books author Allye M. Ritt, follows a young girl named Khalli, who is thrilled to spend her summer training at the rink and improving her skating skills. But when a new girl moves to town and seems to dislike Khalli, will she be able to focus on her training, or will this new girl's attitude throw her off her game?