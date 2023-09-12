Author George L. Lucas M.D.’s New Book, “Beyond Appalachia,” Includes Delightful Travel Stories, Romances (Sort of), Museum Stories, and Ironic Stories
Recent release “Beyond Appalachia,” from Page Publishing author George L. Lucas M.D., is a collection of short stories, some written several decades ago and some written recently specifically for this collection.
Wichita, KS, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- George L. Lucas M.D., a retired orthopedic surgeon, has completed his new book, “Beyond Appalachia”: a collection of fascinating short stories that feature romance, travel, and more.
Author George L. Lucas M.D. is well-read, well-traveled, and reasonably healthy for an eighty-eight-year-old. Born and raised in a small town in southeastern, Ohio, he graduated with honors from Ohio University. He completed medical school at George Washington University, which was followed by specialist training at the University of Wisconsin. His nearly fifty-year career as an orthopedic hand surgeon included two years as a Navy surgeon during the Vietnam War.
During his academic career, he published several books, book chapters, and scientific papers. Following his retirement in 2015, he did volunteer work at a clinic for the underserved. Prior to that, he did volunteer work in several countries around the world, including Kenya, Bhutan, and the Dominican Republic. Since retirement, he has published five small books: a memoir, two travel books, and a book about injuries and statistics. “Beyond Appalachia” is a collection of short stories that grew out of requests from people who read the other offerings.
George L. Lucas M.D. writes, “Many towns in America have withered from a succession of later and lesser plagues: rerouting a highway, closing a factory, or eliminating the railroad’s making a stop, not to mention the deaths and disabilities the coronavirus pandemic has brought. Prospect, Ohio, was one of those. In the mid-nineteenth century, Prospect was a flourishing community with hotels, factories, businesses, and a vigorous, young population. The schools turned out promising young citizens and held their own against larger school districts in sports. A century later, the town is a vestige of commercial America.”
Published by Page Publishing, George L. Lucas M.D.’s unique tale features a poignant story titled “Dirty OB,” a description of unsafe abortion practices prior to Roe v. Wade.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Beyond Appalachia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
