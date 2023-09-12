Author Ed Bankson’s New Book, "Gamma," is a Fascinating and Engaging Science Fiction Novel About a Gifted Autistic Girl with the Ability to Enter the Quantum World
Recent release “Gamma,” from Page Publishing author Ed Bankson, is an exciting science fiction novel that introduces Gamma Jean Proctor, an amazingly gifted ten-year-old girl with a mild form of autism, who possesses “special” abilities that enable her to enter the world of subatomic particles by using the strength of her mind.
Glendale, AZ, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ed Bankson, who was born in South Bend, Indiana, and now lives in Glendale, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Gamma”: a thrilling science fiction novel.
Fifty light-years away from our planet and just under fifty years ago, two rogue black holes collided. The epic cosmological merger resulted in the creation of the most powerful force in the universe—a gamma-ray burst.
Releasing more energy in a few seconds than our own sun will in its entire ten-billion-year life span, it fired away from the center of the newly formed black hole at the speed of light, headed for Earth. With only six months until its arrival, no one is aware that all life is soon to be irradiated out of existence. No one that is except for an amazingly gifted ten-year-old girl with a mild form of autism and her deceased twin brother.
Gamma Jean Proctor along with her brother, Ray, learned before his death that they possessed “special” abilities that enabled the twins to enter the world of subatomic particles by using the strength of their minds. In this quantum world, as they came to call it, they were able to discover the impending doom that was fast approaching Earth and even began to devise a way to manipulate particles in that world in a way that could possibly divert the gamma-ray burst. Unfortunately, Gamma’s brother along with their father died in a tragic car accident before the twins could finalize their plan.
With time running out, Gamma, with the help of her dead brother who she was able to communicate with, reached out with their “special” abilities to enlist the help of three strangers who possessed their own unique gifts. It was hoped that the three strangers, with training from the ten-year-old girl, might be able to replace her lost brother in the twins’ plan to save all of humanity.
Noted psychiatrist John Tate, movie star Jessie Mortenson, and Princeton doctoral student Beta Whittmere were summoned to the home of Gamma Proctor by a revelation that was imparted to them in a way that they could perceive because of their uniqueness.
With the four gathered, they quickly formed a tight bond as they undertook the seemingly impossible task of learning to act as one in the quantum world, a task they would have to quickly master if humanity had any chance for survival.
Bankson writes, “A towering glass office building, seventy impressive stories in prestigious Midtown Manhattan, was as clear an indicator of professional success as one could hope to claim if their business address was located there. And it was precisely in that marvel of modern architecture that one Dr. John Rueben Tate had his psychiatry practice. Encompassing most of the fifty-third floor, his residency in that tower was by far the most coveted by the building’s owners. The national recognition attained by Dr. Tate had been assigned a celebrity status that was usually reserved for music and movie industry superstars. He was well known, not just by the medical community but to almost anyone you passed on the street. He had made many appearances on well-known talk shows, given countless interviews to every publication imaginable, and had even appeared in a couple of movies and TV shows.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ed Bankson’s action-packed tale follows the fight to save humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Gamma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
