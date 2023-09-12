Author Ed Bankson’s New Book, "Gamma," is a Fascinating and Engaging Science Fiction Novel About a Gifted Autistic Girl with the Ability to Enter the Quantum World

Recent release “Gamma,” from Page Publishing author Ed Bankson, is an exciting science fiction novel that introduces Gamma Jean Proctor, an amazingly gifted ten-year-old girl with a mild form of autism, who possesses “special” abilities that enable her to enter the world of subatomic particles by using the strength of her mind.