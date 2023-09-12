Author José Francisco Castillo’s New Book, "Disrupted Evolution," is Set in a Remote Future in a Close Encounter with a Female Hybrid: Half ET and Half Human
Recent release “Disrupted Evolution,” from Page Publishing author José Francisco Castillo, is the story of the doctor who worked with the ET, experimenting with the formula, which was then administered to some children. He warns that something might happen in the year 2050.
North Las Vegas, NV, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- José Francisco Castillo, who was born in Xalapa, the capital of Veracruz in Mexico, has completed his new book, “Disrupted Evolution”: a work of science fiction that takes readers through a fabulous journey of mystery between fiction and reality: from World War II, the Nazis science, and with ET close encounters; secrets on advances in biology science of the human body; working with an ET, apparently half human; ET cell cloning into human cells; creating a superhuman body, eliminating all deceases and stopping aging.
Castillo writes, “What if it were true that we have been watched by extraterrestrial beings for perhaps thousands of years? And what if it were true that there have been people who, at some point in their lives, were abducted by cosmic beings, studied, and returned to the same place where they were taken from and they vaguely have a few flashes of memories left? And what if it were true that some governments have had close encounters and communication but have chosen to keep the population in the dark? And what if it were true that these governments from the first encounter have chosen an elite secret society that even their own leading rulers keep them in the same darkness by suppressing all kinds of information only exclusive to the elite? And what if for this reason we are living perhaps fifty to seventy or even more years in a disrupted evolution? Let you be the judge!”
Published by Page Publishing, José Francisco Castillo’s mesmerizing tale invites readers to discover how the story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Disrupted Evolution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
