Author Kenz G’s New Book, "Muttered Words," is an Impactful Collection of Raw and Emotional Poetry That Takes Readers Inside the Mind of the Author
Recent release “Muttered Words,” from Page Publishing author Kenz G, is a captivating collection of poetry that dives into emotions such as pain, suffering, fighting, rage, love, longing, and peace.
New York, NY, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kenz G, a fifteen-year-old born and raised in Georgia, has completed her new book, “Muttered Words”: a collection of deeply impactful poems that explore the highs and lows of existing.
Published by Page Publishing, Kenz G’s compelling work takes readers on a journey through words that describe specific yet relatable emotional peaks and valleys. Through the author’s poetry, readers will come away with a better understanding of the complexities of life, as seen through the author’s perspective.
“This is for the ones still waiting,” writes author Kenz G.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Muttered Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Muttered Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
