Author Weldon Travis’s New Book, “Resident Deputy Sheriff Continuum: 1964 to 2023 … and beyond!” is a Series of Vignettes from the Author's Time as a Peace Officer
Recent release “Resident Deputy Sheriff Continuum: 1964 to 2023 … and beyond!” from Page Publishing author Weldon Travis, is a collection of short stories and moments from throughout the author's career in law enforcement, both comical and serious, designed to help readers understand the obstacles and struggles that police officers and other first responders face.
Rough And Ready, CA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Weldon Travis, an Officer of the Peace for thirty-three years with the Marin County, California Sheriff’s Department, has completed his new book, “Resident Deputy Sheriff Continuum: 1964 to 2023 and beyond!”: a widely ranging collection of vignettes, all related to keeping the peace in turbulent times and situations, spanning more than five decades.
“This is mostly autobiographical in the sense that I’m sharing my life with you,” writes Weldon. “These are happenings in which I was immersed, screw-ups and all. If I were not personally on the scene of these little vignettes, they are the best that I can recall them being told to me by persons whose integrity and honesty I have grown to trust and, indeed on some occasions, literally bet my life on. That trust paid off, as you can see, since I’m still here.”
Weldon continues, “Those incidents that may be offensive, discomforting or embarrassing are not meant to be. Therefore, I’ve altered some names, locations and times. It’s been quite a ride, and I hope that you can enjoy it vicariously with me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Weldon Travis’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s own experiences as a Peace Officer, and his desire to teach readers that one can never truly have a clear understanding of the motivations of First Responders and the risks involved in their line of duty. Through his writings, the author hopes to show readers the difficult road that police officers often must walk and the significant sacrifices they make in order to dedicate themselves to serving their community.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Resident Deputy Sheriff Continuum: 1964 to 2023 … and beyond!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
