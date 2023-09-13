Author Weldon Travis’s New Book, “Resident Deputy Sheriff Continuum: 1964 to 2023 … and beyond!” is a Series of Vignettes from the Author's Time as a Peace Officer

Recent release “Resident Deputy Sheriff Continuum: 1964 to 2023 … and beyond!” from Page Publishing author Weldon Travis, is a collection of short stories and moments from throughout the author's career in law enforcement, both comical and serious, designed to help readers understand the obstacles and struggles that police officers and other first responders face.