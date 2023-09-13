Author Joy Kieffer’s New Book, "Full Moon at the Bell Witch Cave," Follows Two College Freshmen Whose Spring Break Adventure Takes a Thrilling Supernatural Turn
Recent release “Full Moon at the Bell Witch Cave,” from Page Publishing author Joy Kieffer, is a thrilling novel that centers around Jimmy and Steve, two college freshmen who answer an ad in the paper to spend their Spring Break on a canoeing trip. But as their trip gets underway, strange events lead them on a paranormal journey that will forever change their lives.
Nashville, TN, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joy Kieffer has completed her new book, “Full Moon at the Bell Witch Cave”: a captivating story that follows two college freshmen whose Spring Break trip ends up being far more than they bargained for when various odd occurrences leave them questioning their reality.
“Jimmy and Steve are college freshmen in Nashville, Tennessee. Neither can afford to spend spring break in Florida with their friends,” writes Kieffer. “They looked for a less expensive way to spend a few days and found an ad in the newspaper for canoeing on the Red River in the next county north, about thirty miles away. This trip turns into an unbelievable adventure which changes them both forever. Do you believe in time travel? They did not. Do you believe in spirits? They did not. Do you believe in the power of the full moon? They did not. But now, well, let’s just say, they learned their lessons.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joy Kieffer’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s time living and working on the Bell Witch Cave Farm, in which many unexplainable events soon left her wondering if there could be things in the world that science can’t explain. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, readers are sure to find themselves spellbound as they follow along on Jimmy and Steve’s journey to find their way back home, no matter what exciting dangers they may encounter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Full Moon at the Bell Witch Cave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
