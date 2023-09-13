Author Joy Kieffer’s New Book, "Full Moon at the Bell Witch Cave," Follows Two College Freshmen Whose Spring Break Adventure Takes a Thrilling Supernatural Turn

Recent release “Full Moon at the Bell Witch Cave,” from Page Publishing author Joy Kieffer, is a thrilling novel that centers around Jimmy and Steve, two college freshmen who answer an ad in the paper to spend their Spring Break on a canoeing trip. But as their trip gets underway, strange events lead them on a paranormal journey that will forever change their lives.