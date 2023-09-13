Author Kristin Lillywhite’s New Book, "Feeling the Feelings," Invites Readers to Find Beauty and Value in Their Own Personal Emotions and Experiences
Recent release “Feeling the Feelings,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristin Lillywhite, is a poetry collection that explores and gives voice to the complex layers of feeling that color people’s everyday lives.
Midvale, UT, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kristin Lillywhite, who has written poetry since childhood, has completed her new book, “Feeling the Feelings”: an impactful collection of poetry that addresses five strong emotions that seem to surface so often in everyone’s lives: loneliness, shame, anger, justice, and joy.
Author Kristin Lillywhite She loves words and all their meanings. The poetry shared here reflects her life as a teacher, mother, and poet but also validates the feelings readers all feel as part of a shared human experience. When she is not working on her blog, Kristin enjoys spending time outdoors and making music with her friends.
Lillywhite writes, “Dear Joy, Even though you can be a fleeting friend, I'll still welcome you whenever you decide to stop by. I have a wider porch now, so maybe we can sit around and shoot the breeze and I can tell you all the good things that are happening. Would you like that? I think you would. I'll save a glass of herbal tea for you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kristin Lillywhite’s creative work features poems that have been carefully crafted to give readers the experience of feeling each emotion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Feeling the Feelings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
