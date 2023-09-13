Ruth Rosemary’s Newly Released "Cracking the Timeline" is a Meticulously Detailed Study of Chronological Relevance Within the Bible
“Cracking the Timeline,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth Rosemary, is a helpful resource for anyone who struggles with understanding the timeframes of key events in history in relation to Biblical events.
New York, NY, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cracking the Timeline”: a carefully researched and scholarly study. “Cracking the Timeline” is the creation of published author Ruth Rosemary.
Ruth Rosemary shares, “History versus science, history versus history, or history with science—who has it right? In this book, you will be challenged to think differently about BC history.
“Discover a calendar that is over five thousand years old and how the younger calendars go with it in this timeline.
“Discover a reason why different dates are assigned to the same event. Explore why the Second Temple of Judaism which stood partly BC and partly AD for about 420 years can have a start date in the 500s BC and 300s BC.
“Discover concurrent event reading of the Bible as it relates to history.
“Discover the accuracy preserved by forefathers and more.
“With the use of the Gregorian calendar beginning in the 1500s, we read BC history with dates that go backward as events move forward. This is exactly the opposite of our current dates where the dates move forward as events move forward. In this book there is a BC to AD timeline of the Bible, some history and some prophesied events.
“As you read, you will go on a journey through history, and put together past and present through what was written down about events and prophesied events.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Rosemary’s new book will bring new clarity to the events detailed and prophesied within scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Cracking the Timeline” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cracking the Timeline,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ruth Rosemary shares, “History versus science, history versus history, or history with science—who has it right? In this book, you will be challenged to think differently about BC history.
“Discover a calendar that is over five thousand years old and how the younger calendars go with it in this timeline.
“Discover a reason why different dates are assigned to the same event. Explore why the Second Temple of Judaism which stood partly BC and partly AD for about 420 years can have a start date in the 500s BC and 300s BC.
“Discover concurrent event reading of the Bible as it relates to history.
“Discover the accuracy preserved by forefathers and more.
“With the use of the Gregorian calendar beginning in the 1500s, we read BC history with dates that go backward as events move forward. This is exactly the opposite of our current dates where the dates move forward as events move forward. In this book there is a BC to AD timeline of the Bible, some history and some prophesied events.
“As you read, you will go on a journey through history, and put together past and present through what was written down about events and prophesied events.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Rosemary’s new book will bring new clarity to the events detailed and prophesied within scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Cracking the Timeline” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cracking the Timeline,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories