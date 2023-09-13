Judith C. Lista’s Newly Released “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM” is a Resource to Improve Mind, Body, and Spirit Health
“Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judith C. Lista, is a welcome challenge to anyone seeking the opportunity to tackle those areas of life that need improvement to find true lasting happiness and health.
Camp Hill, PA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM”: a heartfelt message of encouragement that provides insightful resources. “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM” is the creation of published author Judith C. Lista.
Lista shares, “This book presents a comprehensive foundation on which to build a healthy life. If one’s SPEM Health is not solid, then a person’s life will have added difficulties. It shares that improvement starts with paying attention to one’s 'specific' SPEM Health needs. We each have areas that need improvement to one degree or another, however, building a firmer foundation upon which a healthier, happier life can possibly exist, is the essence of this book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith C. Lista’s new book will motivate readers to seek opportunities to grow and heal in all aspects of life.
Consumers can purchase “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, or Apple iTunes store.
For additional information or inquiries about “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lista shares, “This book presents a comprehensive foundation on which to build a healthy life. If one’s SPEM Health is not solid, then a person’s life will have added difficulties. It shares that improvement starts with paying attention to one’s 'specific' SPEM Health needs. We each have areas that need improvement to one degree or another, however, building a firmer foundation upon which a healthier, happier life can possibly exist, is the essence of this book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith C. Lista’s new book will motivate readers to seek opportunities to grow and heal in all aspects of life.
Consumers can purchase “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, or Apple iTunes store.
For additional information or inquiries about “Achieving SPEM Health Spiritual Physical Emotional Mental (It’s Up to You!) TM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories