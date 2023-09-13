Derrick Hopkins’s Newly Released "The Ship with Red Hair" is a Compelling Novella That Takes Readers to the Brink of Humanity’s Destruction
“The Ship with Red Hair,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Derrick Hopkins, shares an exciting new voice in the science fiction genre as a delightful display of imagination is presented within the pages of the author’s flagship apocalyptic adventure.
North Hollywood, CA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Ship with Red Hair”: a gripping tale of life and death as sudden twists of fate change everything in the blink of an eye. “The Ship with Red Hair” is the creation of published author Derrick Hopkins, a computer programmer with a passion for video games and sci-fi.
Hopkins shares, “As a new communications officer, Darius Lever was in over his head as soon he arrived at the navigation deck on one of the few ships holding the last survivors of earth. In a fleet where each ship is home to millions of people, every decision is life or death…until a single ship makes a choice that may doom the remainder of the human race. That ship is controlled by a twenty-two-year-old girl. Darius must choose to save humanity, her life, or his own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derrick Hopkins’s new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what awaits the last of humanity as they cling to hope with determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Ship with Red Hair” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ship with Red Hair,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
