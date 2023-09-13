Peter Boice’s Newly Released "Prayers from Heaven" is a Potent Collection of Thoughtful and Reflective Spiritual Writings
“Prayers from Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Boice, is an engaging collection of impactful messages of faith that will encourage readers in their pursuit of deepening their connection with God.
Erie, PA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers from Heaven”: a complex and empowering resource for spiritual rejuvenation. “Prayers from Heaven” is the creation of published author Peter Boice.
Boice shares, “Whether by the universal script of the Bible or by personal anecdotes, God shares His commonality of faith and experience. He is the same throughout time to all, even personally. The only flaw is sometimes our script of writing style is inadequate to universal dimensions. The writing here means to be experiential and universal by lovingly implication.
“By the lines of the woundedness we have that we surrender to Him, He teaches us healing depending on our affliction.
“The lines of woundedness are across our heart and soul. It comes down to a deeper surrender and touch.
“He suffered failings at college and work. Finally, he turned to God.
“He went from his episcopal church to the assemblies of God. There he became honest and felt the healing of a whole spirit. After the sinner’s prayer and a second baptism, he felt whole. At the water baptism, he was totally immersed and made a quick prayer before the dunking, 'to be in the center of God’s will for him.'
“He wanted to speak in tongues so he joined a Life in the Spirit Seminar and received tongues, speaking, and discernment. He became a charismatic Catholic and joined a charismatic Catholic church, Bread of Life. He recorded his discernments in the quiet of his home. In writing, he was expressing the language of the Kingdom of God.
“His parents grew older, and he cared for them in their elder ages, nineteen years. It was a privilege and an act of love. At that time, his charismatic prayer group, Light in the World, folded.
“Later, at a nursing home, he was encouraged to publish. He still writes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Boice’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they reflect and find time for their own prayer regarding the spiritually charged messages within.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers from Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers from Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
