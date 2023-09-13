Lucy Allen’s Newly Released "Pearls of Great Price" is an Insightful Resource for Learning How to Find Inspiration in the Simplest of Moments
“Pearls of Great Price,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lucy Allen, is a thoughtful discussion of everyday moments that held an impactful spiritual lesson regarding key components of the Christian path.
Rockingham, NC, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Pearls of Great Price”: a heartfelt reflection on how to live a life guided by Christ. “Pearls of Great Price” is the creation of published author Lucy Allen, who is married to her high school sweetheart, and has just celebrated forty-six years of marriage. She and her husband, Brooks, have two children and two grandchildren.
Allen shares, “This devotional book is a second book for the author, Lucy Allen. In her first work entitled The Pond, Lucy shows how God can be seen in everything in the natural world. Nature itself is a testimony to our Creator.
“In her new book, Pearls of Great Price, Lucy’s devotional material has expanded beyond the pond, somewhat, but continues to focus on every day things to teach a spiritual lesson.
“Matthew 13:45–46 says this: 'Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls. When he found one very precious pearl, he went and sold all that he owned and bought it.' Scholars liken this merchant to a Christian and the pearl as the kingdom of Christ.
“You will find pearls of faith, grace, hope, love, mercy, peace, promises, and salvation within these pages, and it is Lucy’s prayer that the lessons contained within this book will point all merchants to the cross of Calvary.
“The last pearl is that of living the Christian life and knowing the tools that we have in our arsenal to walk the walk as a child of God.
“Will you sell out to Christ to obtain that pearl of greatest price?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucy Allen’s new book will inspire readers to slow down and look for Christ in each day.
Consumers can purchase “Pearls of Great Price” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pearls of Great Price,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Allen shares, “This devotional book is a second book for the author, Lucy Allen. In her first work entitled The Pond, Lucy shows how God can be seen in everything in the natural world. Nature itself is a testimony to our Creator.
“In her new book, Pearls of Great Price, Lucy’s devotional material has expanded beyond the pond, somewhat, but continues to focus on every day things to teach a spiritual lesson.
“Matthew 13:45–46 says this: 'Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls. When he found one very precious pearl, he went and sold all that he owned and bought it.' Scholars liken this merchant to a Christian and the pearl as the kingdom of Christ.
“You will find pearls of faith, grace, hope, love, mercy, peace, promises, and salvation within these pages, and it is Lucy’s prayer that the lessons contained within this book will point all merchants to the cross of Calvary.
“The last pearl is that of living the Christian life and knowing the tools that we have in our arsenal to walk the walk as a child of God.
“Will you sell out to Christ to obtain that pearl of greatest price?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucy Allen’s new book will inspire readers to slow down and look for Christ in each day.
Consumers can purchase “Pearls of Great Price” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pearls of Great Price,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories