Author James Edison’s New Book, "How to Skin a Naug," is a Poignant and Compelling Story About Ten Blessed Individuals, Set Across Various Moments in History

Recent release “How to Skin a Naug,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Edison, is a fascinating novel that follows the lives of ten individuals who have been granted incredible power from God. Through their stories, readers will come to learn what really happened to the dinosaurs, why ducks have webbed feet, and the truth about the Sasquatch, Yeti, Urayuli, Windigo, and Yowie.