Author James Edison’s New Book, "How to Skin a Naug," is a Poignant and Compelling Story About Ten Blessed Individuals, Set Across Various Moments in History
Recent release “How to Skin a Naug,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Edison, is a fascinating novel that follows the lives of ten individuals who have been granted incredible power from God. Through their stories, readers will come to learn what really happened to the dinosaurs, why ducks have webbed feet, and the truth about the Sasquatch, Yeti, Urayuli, Windigo, and Yowie.
Spokane, WA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Edison, a loving father and widower who runs his own construction inspection company, has completed his new book, “How to Skin a Naug”: a captivating and imaginative story that follows the adventures of ten individuals blessed with special gifts that span across different eras of all of history, bringing to life incredible natural wonders and truths of the universe.
Born in the Southeastern Idaho city of St. Anthony, author James Edison descends from a long line tracing back to the Aztec nation. After being drafted into the Air Force in 1969, Edison was sent to Cam Ranh Bay Air Force Base as an air cargo specialist, where he was stationed for two years working twelve-hour days loading airplanes and helicopters. After studying at Boise State University, and the vo-tech programs of drafting technology, the author had a forty-seven-year career with several mechanical engineering consulting firms in Idaho and Washington State, retiring to start his own construction inspection company called Edison Consulting in Spokane, Washington. A world traveler, some of the author’s favorite places include Molokai, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Helsinki, Finland; Priest Lake, Idaho; and Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. In his spare time, he loves to play his guitar and sing his homemade songs with friends and family.
Edison shares, “This is a tall tale of wizardry and wonder. It brings together ten special souls blessed by the Creator of space and time and everything you have ever been told about life and the will of dreams and reality. It spans from the first creature ever born, even before time, and takes you to the year of the Kracken, when all life and light are swallowed up in the last black hole of the universe and begin once again many light-years from now.
“You will walk and wander with a Shoshone, a Cree, a Blackfoot, a Navajo, an Eskimo, a monk, an Aboriginal, and a Viking. You’ll take a ride on the Aurora Borealis from one end of the horizon to the other in the blink of an eye. Ride on dogsleds across the frozen tundra to the top of Denali and be teleported around the world. You’ll stand on the equator and visit the Himalayas. You’ll trek your way through caves to the bowels of the earth and wander through the darkness of the black forest of Mount Fuji.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, James Edison’s riveting tale was first conceived in 2014, when the author began writing it for his daughter. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Edison weaves an unforgettable experience that’s sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "How to Skin a Naug" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
