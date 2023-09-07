FPC of North Ridge, NC, a New Executive Search Firm, Announces Its Launch
Lake Sucess, NY, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of North Ridge. Owned by Robert Dineen, in partnership with David Singer and Randy Cagan, FPC of North Ridge will specialize in Supply Chain, Operations, and Procurement.
Robert will lead the office's projects, which include custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Before working at FPC of Raleigh as an Executive Recruiter, Robert began his career as an Analyst at J.P. Morgan. Upon graduation from Business School Robert spent 6 years as Vice President for Modern Holdings Incorporated where he sourced Media and Technology private placements. Robert also served as Director of Business Development for Shareholder InSite. He holds a BS in Business Administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. Robert achieved FPC Platinum recruiter status in both 2021 and 2022, establishing him as one of FPC's top performers.
On why Robert chose to open his own office with FPC he said, “I wanted to join the FPC system because I was attracted to the opportunity to work collaboratively with an elite network of executive recruiting professionals that have a demonstrated playbook for success. I get the opportunity to learn from and partner directly with the best in the business. I have always had an entrepreneurial drive. By getting my start with Randy and David I learned from the best and wish to extend the legacy they passed along to me.”
"We are thrilled by Robert's decision to establish his own office under the FPC banner. Robert's transition from recruiter to business owner is a testament to the achievements of the FPC of Raleigh office, which served as a steppingstone for his growth. Robert's extensive expertise placing Supply Chain professionals, his prior experience at a highly decorated FPC office, and his work ethic, have positioned FPC of North Ridge for a prosperous future," stated Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of North Ridge at 615.364.3945, via email at robert.dineen@fpcnorthridge.comor visit www.fpcnorthridge.com
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC was ranked in the top 10 in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best executive Recruiting Firms in 2023.
