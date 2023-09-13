Author Jimmy Gallegos’s New Book, "The Red Moon," Follows an Unassuming Eleven-Year-Old Tossed Into the Tumultuous Foster Care System
Recent release “The Red Moon,” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Gallegos, introduces Annie, a soft-spoken, kind, and caring eleven-year-old who is tossed into the foster care system after losing her family in a tragic accident. In a foster home, she has one feisty sister and one who despises her so much that she’ll do all she can to make her life miserable.
Monteray Park, CA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Gallegos has completed his new book, “The Red Moon”: a heart-wrenching novel about a young girl named Annie who must battle her foster sister, adjust to a new life in a different neighborhood and a new school where rumors are easily started, and deal with the emotions and turmoil of an adolescent without the guidance or support of her mother.
Author Jimmy Gallegos lived on Brooklyn Avenue, now known as Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., during the protest for equal rights for farm workers and Chicano riots. He graduated from Rigging Elm. Then he attended Griffith Junior High and graduated from Garfield High School, class of 1980, where he received honors in JROTC. He joined the USAR after high school, where he got involved in the food service industry. The experiences at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, the White Memorial Hospital, and Carl’s Jr. were of great value in a business sense, and the employees will always be cherished in his memory.
Gallegos writes, “The scene opens onto a blue sky with patches of clouds scattered about. The camera drops down to the scene of a park. Trees are in the bloom with small flowers and some evergreens full of life with birds chirping and frolicking about. The grass is green and free of crabgrass as if it were prepared for a big-league ball game.”
He continues, “A family appears beyond. The father and mother are in their thirties but full of youth. The young son is nine, and their daughter just turned eleven, two days prior. Her name is Annie, and her always vocal and energetic brother is Robbie. They are playing keep away with their parents.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy Gallegos’s extraordinary tale follows Annie as she finds her inner strength to survive the experiences of a cruel world of adolescents.
