Author Jimmy Gallegos’s New Book, "The Red Moon," Follows an Unassuming Eleven-Year-Old Tossed Into the Tumultuous Foster Care System

Recent release “The Red Moon,” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Gallegos, introduces Annie, a soft-spoken, kind, and caring eleven-year-old who is tossed into the foster care system after losing her family in a tragic accident. In a foster home, she has one feisty sister and one who despises her so much that she’ll do all she can to make her life miserable.