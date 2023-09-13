Sarah E. Allen’s New Book, "A Woman of Many Hats," is a Lively and Engaging Children’s Book All About the Many Hats That a Mother Tends to Wear
Recent release “A Woman of Many Hats,” from Page Publishing author Sarah E. Allen, is a fun and enjoyable book for children that focuses on the many different roles that mothers take on in their children’s lives.
Menasha, WI, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sarah E. Allen, a Wisconsin-based dentist and crafter, has completed her new book, “A Woman of Many Hats”: a charming and colorful story about mothers from the perspective of a young girl.
“Being a mother involves ‘wearing a lot of hats’ like that of a cook, a teacher, a chauffeur, and a nurse…but what about the actual hats a mom wears? This mommy has a whole collection she wears while modeling a can-do attitude, showing her daughter that moms can do anything,” writes Allen.
Published by Page Publishing, Sarah E. Allen’s darling tale follows a young girl as she lists the many different hats her mother wears. Mothers take on so many different roles and this mommy has a real hat to go along with each one. As the story goes on the little girl tells the readers all about each and every hat her mother wears.
Some hats the girl mentions are a graduation cap, chef’s hat, and even a helmet. Each hat is accompanied by a small story and vibrant image. Not only does this book showcase all that mothers do, but it also teaches young readers that they can do anything they set their mind to.
Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase “A Woman of Many Hats” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
