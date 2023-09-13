Author Bill Schmidt’s New Book, "Southview to Gettysvue: From a Coal Camp to Olympic Podium, to Courtside with Michael Jordan," Shares the Author’s Incredible Life Story
Recent release “Southview to Gettysvue: From a Coal Camp to Olympic Podium, to Courtside with Michael Jordan,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Schmidt, follows the author’s remarkable journey from a coal camp in Southview Pennsylvania to the Olympic podium as a bronze medalist at the Munich Olympics in 1972.
Bill Schmidt has completed his new book, "Southview to Gettysvue: From a Coal Camp to Olympic Podium, to Courtside with Michael Jordan": a gripping and potent autobiography that takes readers through the author's moving journey to success.
An Olympic medalist, Olympic organizer, educator, entrepreneur, and a pioneer in sports marketing, Bill Schmidt served as director of sports at the 1982 World’s Fair; vice president of Sports at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics; vice president of Gatorade Worldwide Sports Marketing; and CEO of Oakley, the eyewear and apparel company.
He was instrumental in growing Gatorade from $80 million to a 1.8-billion-dollar brand. He has negotiated multiyear and multimillion-dollar contracts with the NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, and Major League Baseball and signed Michael Jordan as the brand’s spokesperson. The Sporting News named him in the “100 Most Powerful” people in sports, #56 in 1994, and #81 in 1995. In 2014, the “Sports Business Daily/Global Journal” recognized him with their “Champions Award” as a pioneer and innovator in the sports business.
As president of his own sports business agency, he developed strategic plans, staffing and organizational reviews, contract negotiations, sponsorship reviews, and CEO coaching with clients that included Levi Strauss, Dockers, NASCAR, Under Armour, CBS, and AAA. At the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, he was an adjunct professor in the College of Education/Sports Management and taught a graduate class, “The Financial and Economic Aspects of Sports.”
Bill was an All-American in track and field at the University of North Texas, Denton, Texas, captain of the track team, and the last American male to have won an Olympic medal, a bronze, in the javelin throw at the Munich Olympics in 1972.
Bill writes, “Born in a coal camp in Southview, Pennsylvania, to a German immigrant father who was a coal miner for thirty-seven years, my future looked preordained. I was headed to the coal mines or the steel mills in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was just a way of life in Appalachia, and the measurement of success was just getting a job, eventually getting married, and raising a family—a good life by everyone’s standards who worked and lived there.”
He continues, “The Southview mine, Montour No. 1, opened in 1914 and was owned by the Pittsburgh Coal Company. They paid their employees in company script that could only be spent at the company store. Housing was built by the coal company and eventually purchased by the miners. There was a two-room school with grades 1–4 in one room and grades 5–8 in the other. All the homes had outhouses, and the Sears and Roebuck catalog was the only toilet paper of choice.”
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Southview to Gettysvue: From a Coal Camp to Olympic Podium, to Courtside with Michael Jordan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Schmidt’s fascinating work shares the author’s inspiring journey to achieving his dreams despite the odds.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Southview to Gettysvue: From a Coal Camp to Olympic Podium, to Courtside with Michael Jordan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
