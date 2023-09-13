Author Frederick Headen’s New Book, "Commentaries on the Republic," Offers Readers an Alternative to the Ad Hominem Arguments That Characterize Contemporary Politics

Recent release “Commentaries on the Republic,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frederick Headen, is a collection of book reviews and columns written over the course of the author’s career that reflect upon the state of the nation and ponders whether or not America’s republic has managed to truly withstand the test of time, generation after generation.