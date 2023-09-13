Author Frederick Headen’s New Book, "Commentaries on the Republic," Offers Readers an Alternative to the Ad Hominem Arguments That Characterize Contemporary Politics
Recent release “Commentaries on the Republic,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frederick Headen, is a collection of book reviews and columns written over the course of the author’s career that reflect upon the state of the nation and ponders whether or not America’s republic has managed to truly withstand the test of time, generation after generation.
Haslett, MI, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Headen, who resides in Haslett, Michigan, with his wife, Susan, and their cat, Stanley McFadden, has completed his new book, “Commentaries on the Republic”: a thought-provoking series that offers enduring insights concerning the nature of government and its relationship to the governed, particularly in America.
A lifelong resident of Michigan, author Frederick Headen received his bachelor’s degree in political philosophy from James Madison College at Michigan State University, a master’s degree in labor and industrial relations, also from Michigan State University, and a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He worked for sixteen years at a private sector think tank and has held various positions during a twenty-five-year career in Michigan state government including senior legal counsel to former governor Rick Snyder and legal advisor to four consecutive Michigan state treasurers.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frederick Headen’s engaging novel combines book reviews authored by Headen for “The Detroit News,” as well as “Voices” columns for the “Lansing State Journal,” and other commentaries that will offer readers certain enduring insights about the nation. Through his writings, Headen hopes to encourage readers of all ages and generations to decide whether those of his own generation preserved for them the republic that Benjamin Franklin said the federal Constitutional Convention of 1787 had given to the American people.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Commentaries on the Republic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
