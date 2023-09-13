Author Jordan DeWitt’s New Book, "Isle Royale Greenstone: Exploring Michigan's State Gemstone," Reveals Long-Kept Secrets Surrounding Michigan’s Most Beautiful Treasure

Recent release “Isle Royale Greenstone: Exploring Michigan's State Gemstone,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jordan DeWitt, is an in-depth exploration of greenstone mining in Michigan that provides the knowledge that readers need to know in order to embark on their own mining journeys that will provide them with beautiful gemstones and countless memories.