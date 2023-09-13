Author Jordan DeWitt’s New Book, "Isle Royale Greenstone: Exploring Michigan's State Gemstone," Reveals Long-Kept Secrets Surrounding Michigan’s Most Beautiful Treasure
Recent release “Isle Royale Greenstone: Exploring Michigan's State Gemstone,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jordan DeWitt, is an in-depth exploration of greenstone mining in Michigan that provides the knowledge that readers need to know in order to embark on their own mining journeys that will provide them with beautiful gemstones and countless memories.
Middleville, MI, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jordan DeWitt has completed his new book, “Isle Royale Greenstone: Exploring Michigan's State Gemstone”: a fascinating look at the incredible greenstone that can be found within the state of Michigan, and how anyone can mine for their own gemstones with the right equipment and knowledge.
“Isle Royale Greenstones are forever going to be a part of Michigan’s rich cultural and mining history,” writes DeWitt. “Most of the gem-grade greenstones used in jewelry today come from tailings of old mines in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. Searching for these mysterious and rare greenstones has always been a challenge to people.
“This book is for anyone interested in planning a trip to find greenstones and offers important insights into discovery, identification, trip-planning, and advance polishing and finishing techniques. Greenstones are Michigan’s best-kept secret and are a treasure worth seeking. Along your search for this incredible gemstone, the real treasure will be the memories made along the way. We live in a modern day when it seems like a treasure hunt is out of reach for ordinary people, but a treasure hunt might be closer than you think. Michigan’s northern country has so many treasures waiting to be found. The Isle Royale Greenstone could be the reason for your next adventure.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jordan DeWitt’s enthralling tale will provide readers of all backgrounds everything they need to know to embark on their own greenstone mining adventure, from the right gear and location to how to polish one’s findings into the beloved gemstones that Michigan is known for. Drawing on his own mining experiences and knowledge, DeWitt delivers a comprehensive guide that will greatly serve any reader looking to make their own greenstone hunting memories.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Isle Royale Greenstone: Exploring Michigan's State Gemstone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
