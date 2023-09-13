Phyllis Nicholas and Anne Marie Wilson’s Newly Released "Welcome to Life! Teaching God’s Word to the Child in the Womb" is a Sweet Message for Expectant Mothers
“Welcome to Life! Teaching God’s Word to the Child in the Womb,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Phyllis Nicholas and Anne Marie Wilson, is a heartfelt message of encouragement for expectant parents that offers a resource for establishing a lifelong connection with God.
Watauga, TX, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Welcome to Life! Teaching God’s Word to the Child in the Womb”: an uplifting reading experience that lays the foundation for a lasting commitment to God. “Welcome to Life! Teaching God’s Word to the Child in the Womb” is the creation of published authors Phyllis Nicholas and Anne Marie Wilson, a dynamic duo of loving sisters who continue to teach classes ministering to the child in the womb.
Nicholas and Wilson share, “This book began as an idea from the Lord when I had been attending a Christmas program for my young three-year-old granddaughter and her classmates at a Christian daycare center. During the program, Deuteronomy 6:7 scripture verse came to my mind, and the Lord said that teaching children about his Word begins before birth because even the child in the womb is a child that can be taught God’s Word. I then felt led to write a children’s book about God’s love for them that was directed specifically to the child in the womb to read to them while they are growing and developing before birth so that their 'education about God’s love for them' would begin as early as possible. My dear sister, Anne Marie, was very encouraging about this wonderful Christian endeavor, and so together, we began to work on this very special project.
“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. (Psalm 139:14 NIV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis Nicholas and Anne Marie Wilson’s new book is a unique opportunity to express appreciation of the wonder of God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Welcome to Life! Teaching God’s Word to the Child in the Womb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Welcome to Life! Teaching God’s Word to the Child in the Womb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
