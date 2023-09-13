Joseph L. Marshall’s Newly Released “Lilly And The Angel: The Garden of the Lost Hearts” is the Compelling Final Chapter to a Unique Tale of Good Versus Evil
“Lilly And The Angel: The Garden of the Lost Hearts,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph L. Marshall, is an engaging and action-packed adventure that brings a host of enigmatic characters to an epic final battle.
Blue Island, IL, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lilly And The Angel: The Garden of the Lost Hearts”: a delightful reading experience with imagination and heart. “Lilly And The Angel: The Garden of the Lost Hearts” is the creation of published author Joseph L. Marshall.
Marshall shares, “'GIANT FLYING TURTLES! KILLER SOCK PIRANHAS! MAGICAL GIFT BOXES! SAVAGE TREE WARRIORS! SCRAP METAL MERCENARIES! PENCILED STRINGED ASSASSINS!—as if we haven’t seen it all!'
“The conclusion to this epic three-part journey has finally arrived, and it seems as if Manacle Lillian Faithe Christians and Aegis Corinthian Angel Creation Of God are finally putting their differences aside and warming up to one another. But is everything as 'nice' as it seems?
“It is now Friday afternoon, five days since the appearance of this scarred substitute angel to Lilly’s home, and there still seems to be no true way of telling if the two are actually any closer to their individual freedoms than they were when they first met.
“Behind the scenes of Lilly’s imagination looms the whisper of an eerie struggle of good and evil, as a new, unidentified, and viciously ruthless attacker has Snuggle Bug severely damaged and on the run within Lilly’s mind. But this secret threat within her creativity may be spilling over into realms more dangerous than 'just' her 'imagination,' and the consequences—for some, will prove to be quite fatal.
“A shattered Talion Shield—secret encrypted notes and protection deficits plague the scene as everything they’ve learned from Sunday up to this point will be called into account in this final installment.
“But this time, it’s going to take more than Oni’mods, golden mystery stars, and Spirit Lenses to see their way clear as the sum of all their previous battles and narrow victories now hint at being merely 'preparation' for the ultimate and most 'final' of tests.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph L. Marshall’s new book will charm readers as they race to see what awaits Lilly in the final moments.
Consumers can purchase “Lilly And The Angel: The Garden of the Lost Hearts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lilly And The Angel: The Garden of the Lost Hearts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
