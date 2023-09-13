Stephanie Warner’s Newly Released "The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination" is a Thoughtful Message of Encouragement and God’s Peace
“The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Warner, is an introspective study of the highs, lows, and in-betweens that have led the author to a place of peace and comfort in God’s grace.
Ruskin, FL, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination”: a poignant reflection on the blessings in the life’s lessons. “The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination” is the creation of published author Stephanie Warner, a dedicated wife and native of New York who resides in Florida.
Warner shares, “When we are born, we have no idea what roads we are going to take or what decisions we are going to make. As teens, we all think we know what is best for us. We don’t want to listen to anyone, and we go around making decisions that aren’t good for us.
“Little do we know, with every decision we make, we are either damaging our life, or we are making it better. The people in our lives whether by choice or no choice also have an influence on our lives with the words they speak or by the peer pressure they cause.
“No matter what is going on around you, don’t allow things or people bring you down or cause you to spiral out of control. No matter what we face in life, we have a choice to allow it to keep us down or lift us up. In this book, you will see the many roads that were traveled—some good and some bad. Either way, a destination was reached.
“As we look back at our lives, instead of regret, forgive yourself and forgive others. Make your life the best life possible. Look back knowing that a lot of lessons were learned even if they were hard lessons.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Warner’s new book will bring readers a potent reminder of the strength and clarity one can find in committed faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Warner shares, “When we are born, we have no idea what roads we are going to take or what decisions we are going to make. As teens, we all think we know what is best for us. We don’t want to listen to anyone, and we go around making decisions that aren’t good for us.
“Little do we know, with every decision we make, we are either damaging our life, or we are making it better. The people in our lives whether by choice or no choice also have an influence on our lives with the words they speak or by the peer pressure they cause.
“No matter what is going on around you, don’t allow things or people bring you down or cause you to spiral out of control. No matter what we face in life, we have a choice to allow it to keep us down or lift us up. In this book, you will see the many roads that were traveled—some good and some bad. Either way, a destination was reached.
“As we look back at our lives, instead of regret, forgive yourself and forgive others. Make your life the best life possible. Look back knowing that a lot of lessons were learned even if they were hard lessons.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Warner’s new book will bring readers a potent reminder of the strength and clarity one can find in committed faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories