Stephanie Warner’s Newly Released "The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination" is a Thoughtful Message of Encouragement and God’s Peace

“The Girl Who Had to Travel Many Roads to Get to Her Destination,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Warner, is an introspective study of the highs, lows, and in-betweens that have led the author to a place of peace and comfort in God’s grace.