L.M. Throckmorton’s Newly Released “SWEET FRIENDS” is a Charming Tale of Friendship and Adventure on a Family Farm
“SWEET FRIENDS,” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.M. Throckmorton, is a heartwarming story of a group of loving animals who notice the kind widow who tends to them is feeling lonely and decide to do something to cheer her up.
New York, NY, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “SWEET FRIENDS”: a delightful message of the power of supporting each other. “SWEET FRIENDS” is the creation of published author L.M. Throckmorton.
Throckmorton shares, “Mrs. Sweet is recently widowed and feels alone and sad at times. She continues to live on the farm that she and her late husband managed to cultivate. This is also where they raised their family.
“The farm animals have noticed her sadness and wish they could make her happy again. In an unexpected way, they manage to do so. We all need friends who love and comfort us and are willing to show this in whatever way possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.M. Throckmorton’s new book will warm the heart as readers witness an act of compassion and concern.
Consumers can purchase “SWEET FRIENDS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SWEET FRIENDS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throckmorton shares, “Mrs. Sweet is recently widowed and feels alone and sad at times. She continues to live on the farm that she and her late husband managed to cultivate. This is also where they raised their family.
“The farm animals have noticed her sadness and wish they could make her happy again. In an unexpected way, they manage to do so. We all need friends who love and comfort us and are willing to show this in whatever way possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.M. Throckmorton’s new book will warm the heart as readers witness an act of compassion and concern.
Consumers can purchase “SWEET FRIENDS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SWEET FRIENDS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories